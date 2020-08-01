Arrests
• Chucky Lee Hawkins, 44, Triple Oak Street, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:35 p.m. July 31 and charged with two counts of violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anna Maria Reeves, 41, Goldenrod Drive, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:26 p.m. July 31 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Armstrong Jr., 29, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:46 a.m. July 31 and charged with evading arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on bonds totaling $16,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Selena Renea Queary, 45, Luther Mac Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:42 a.m. Aug. 1 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. She was being held on bonds totaling $17,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Michael Tucker, 45, Meade Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:46 a.m. Aug. 1 and charged with felony probation violation and criminal impersonation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 7 hearing and a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michelle Marie Alger, 38, Howard Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:46 a.m. Aug. 1 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV substance and simple possession/casual exchange. She was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 1:30 p.m Aug. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jonathan Matthew Isenburg, 40, Beacon Way, Rockford
