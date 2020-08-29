Arrests
• Courtney Marie Wilburn, 29, Humphrey Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:25 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mitchell Lee Tolbert, 31, Zion Hill Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:44 a.m. Aug. 27 and charged with criminal impersonation, theft, violation of probation and eight counts of mailbox tampering. He was being held on bonds totaling $11,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Isaac Leron Jermaine Kitts, 30, Warbler Way, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:35 a.m. Aug. 27 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of community corrections. He was being held on bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Zachary Creasor, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:12 p.m. Aug. 27 and charged with stalking and mailbox tampering. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chasity Diane Whitehead, 46, Miser Station Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 27 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), simple possession/casual exchange, simple possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Donovan Brent Delancy, 20, Vonore, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:04 p.m. Aug. 27 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing. An arrest warrant was served for another county. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Karen Kay Goddard, 63, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 27 on warrants out of Blount County for criminal trespassing and theft and warrants out of Knox County. She also was cited for driving with a revoked license. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rachel Lynn Smith, 39, Smoky View Estates Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 28 and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dana Lynn Shirley, 46, Doris Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:59 p.m. Aug. 28 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and public intoxication. She was released on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Fred Steven Jenkins, 69, Harmon Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:13 p.m. Aug. 28 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Christopher Fortner, 27, Luttrell
• Daniel Jerrod Long, 39, Vonore
• Jason Schean Armstrong, 47, Raintree Drive, Maryville
• Jeffrey Newman Yates, 45, Knoxville
• Andrew Wayne Jackson, 25, Bonnie C Curtis Lane, Friendsville
• Latausha I. Goins, 44, Badgett Alley, Alcoa
• Cindy June Gredig, 50, Correll Way, Greenback
