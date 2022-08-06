• Richard Shane Kennedy, 33, Desimone Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 4 and charged with driving on a revoked license, evading arrest and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,500 pending 9:00 a.m. Aug. 9 and 9:00 a.m. Aug. 11 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andrew Joseph Bennet, 36, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 4 and charged with theft and two counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,500 pending 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shianne Michelle Major, 28, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:56 p.m. Aug 4 and charged with driving under the influence and three counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $16,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathaniel James Monks, 21, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol at 10:53 a.m. Aug. 4 and charged with driving under the influence, simple use/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a seat belt violation. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eugenia Marie Rivera, 44, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 4 and charged with forgery and use of worthless checks. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michelle Patience Davis, 19, Cayugas Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:23 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with domestic assault. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Carla Renee Haggard, 45, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville
• David Leon Miller Jr., 44, Meadow Ridge Drive, Walland
