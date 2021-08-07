Arrests
• Randal Alan Dale Boling, 24, Arnold Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 5 and charged with violating pretrial release conditions and two counts of delivering Schedule II drugs. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Aug. 6 and 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charlie William Butler, 44, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:51 a.m. Aug. 5 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. He was released on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Edward Beauchamp-Freeman, 26, New Market, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with forgery. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angel Gonzalez Jr., 20, Los Angeles, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with prescription fraud and the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was released on bonds totaling $40,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings Aug. 9 and 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessie Diangelee Sparks, 30, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with possessing Schedule I and II drugs. She was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lori Lynn Yuhaniak, 56, Michaels Court, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:48 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with reckless endangerment (with weapon) and domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was released on bonds totaling $45,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court. An incident report states Yuhaniak, who admitted she had been drinking, called officers to her residence because she wanted a 23-year-old man who also lived there removed. The man told officers that after Yuhaniak yelled at and was physical with him, he heard a loud noise, and she told him she shot her handgun into the bathroom. Yuhaniak admitted to shooting the gun in the bathroom, saying she did so to scare the man, the report states; she also said she had consumed around half of a fifth of whiskey. Officers found the round lodged in the wall between Yuhaniak and the man's bedroom, plus a spent shell casing on the bathroom floor and several holes in the ceiling/wall.
• Thad Alexander Lundy, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs, simple possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Aug. 10 and 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Faith West, 19, Daisey Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with felony evading arrest and three counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Aug. 9 and 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Lynn Murrell, 43, Cold Springs Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:28 a.m. Aug. 6 and charged with violation of probation and two counts of violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. hearing the same day in Blount County Circuit Court.
• John Hubert Lowe Jr., 30, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:06 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with theft (shoplifting), evading arrest and criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randy Trent Williamson, 62, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:18 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (cocaine). He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Jeffrey Franklin, 29, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:54 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with vandalism. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Bobbie Joann Roman Rodriguez, 40, Main Road, Maryville
• Jama Lynn Lequire, 41, Big Springs Road, Friendsville
• Tommy Lee Lynch II, 40, Williams Hill Drive, Rockford
• Glenn Paul Pratt, 42, Knoxville
• Cory Martin Campbell, 28, Butler Mill Road, Maryville; also charged with public intoxication
• Joseph Luke Goodman, 26, Philadelphia, Tennessee
• Crystal Ann Smith, 35, Knoxville
