Arrests
• Jennifer Amanda Lingenfelter, 34, Morganton Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:25 a.m. Aug. 7 and charged with felony probation violation and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 14 hearing and a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Allen Presley, 32, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 7 and charged with felony probation violation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 14 hearing and a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 hearing, both in in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ashley Marie Binkowski, 31, Lenoir City
• Joseph Lee Phelps, 29, Blount Avenue, Maryville
• Alisha Renee Nelson, 37, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville
• Stephanie Nichole Lee, 28, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford
