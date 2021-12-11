Arrests
• Norman Dwayne Suttles, 56, Endsley Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 9 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Markus Burr Venable, 43, McGhee Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James John Roe, 34, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with three counts of violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Leslie Eugene Neuhaus II, 50, Blair Loop, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on no bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Karen Jane Presnell-Stephens, 57, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with three counts of vandalism.
• Chance Reno Evans, 28, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gregg Lee Graves, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:19 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with interfering with emergency calls. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Allen Mongiat, 39, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Blake Shane Graham, 35, Hackney Lane, Maryville
• Samuel Dwayne Davis, 59, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa; also cited on a charge of driving on a suspended license
• Bobby Eugene Varner, 46, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Joshua Harold Mynatt, 31, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.