Arrests
• Sherry Lynn Lands, 54, Jordan Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:15 a.m. Dec. 17 and charged with false reports to law enforcement officer. She was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Thomas Hicks, 35, Sherwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 17 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (cocaine), evading arrest and driving while license revoked. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $51,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chaney Franklin Parks, 32, Polar Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and charged with delivering Schedule II drugs. He is being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Eric Lynn Wallace, 34, Maynardville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Ashley Marie Warner, 31, Caryville
• Domenica Socorro Anzaldua, 41, Pearly Smith Road, Louisville
• Colton James Palmer, 30, Highland Road, Maryville; also charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine
• Zachary Allan Todd Stroth, 29, Country Meadows Lane, Maryville
• Michael Eugene Rogers, 51, Pinedale Street, Maryville
• Lucas Gomez Gomez-Garcia, 21, Morristown
• Tyler Bryan Strevel, 29, Cave Mill Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Zachary Eric Norman, 33, Powell
• Thomas Marcus Carter, 36, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Austin Parker Savage, 28, Knoxville
• Ashley Amelia Garrett, 29, Knoxville
• Elijah Brice Patterson, 21, Highway 411 South, Greenback
• Keong Hoong Leong, 62, Knoxville
• Jonathan Wayne Bowman, 24, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville
• Chrissian M. Robinson, 29, Sevierville
• Katie Leola Hall, 27, Maryville
• Edwin Houston Burkhart Jr., 18, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
