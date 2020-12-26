Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jason Howard Hatcher, 40, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:10 p.m. Dec. 24 and charged with two counts of theft of property. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Norteasha Andrette Andrus, 28, Rocky Top, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 24 and charged with aggravated burglary. She was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Russell Allen Rizor, 55, El Cajon, California, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 6:56 a.m. Dec. 25 and charged with two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Garrett Foster, 27, Monroe, North Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:03 p.m. Dec. 25 and charged with theft of services and TennCare fraud. He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thunder Lee Warren, 32, Redwood Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:11 p.m. Dec. 25 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vicki Mae Hill, 31, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 26 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 4 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Wesley Ryan Fortner, 41, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:10 a.m. Dec. 26 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lora Michelle Pridmore, 37, Belleview Avenue, Maryville; also arrested on a warrant for another jurisdiction
• Gerald Todd Cooper, 50, Jordan Way, Maryville
• Joshua Ryan Lane, 43, Knoxville
