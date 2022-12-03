• Terrence Ray Steen Jr., 37, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with evading arrest, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, violation of parole and three counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,498 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Michael Holden, 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with public intoxication and manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jakob Riley Lechleiter, 27, Morristown, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:17 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with public intoxication and theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lowell Clayton Gredig Jr., 51, Arabian Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 2 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 hearing in Blount County General Session Court.
