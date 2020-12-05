Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Katie Lloyd Walker, 38, Daisey Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:26 p.m. Dec. 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tristyn Ashley Sumrall, 19, Claiborne Street, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:38 p.m. Dec. 3 and charged with violation of order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Calaeb McCain Headrick, 34, Big Gully Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 4 and charged with vandalism. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Barry Edwin Cunningham, 35, Leatherwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:29 p.m. Dec. 4 and charged with burglary and five counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Feb. 17 and 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tiffany Michelle Martin, 44, Doll Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:49 p.m. Dec. 4 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (cocaine) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Adara Leigh Henry, 25, Sweetwater
• Keith Allen Balmos, 52, Mascot
• Eric Lynn Wallace, 33, Maynardville
• James David Miller, 46, Broadway Avenue, Maryville
• Mark Anthony Hickman, 49, Knoxville; also charged with driving while license revoked
