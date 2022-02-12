ARRESTS
• William James Cozad, 34, Waycross Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:36 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and contributing to delinquency and neglect. He was released at 1:02 p.m. Feb. 9 in lieu of a $60,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul Wayne Jackson, 42, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:39 a.m. Feb. 9 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and violation of probation on a felony conviction.
• Nichole Ann Bennett, 44, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:09 a.m. Feb. 10 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gregory Foster Kemp, 64, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Christina Lynn Romero, 51, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:59 p.m. Feb. 10 and charged with delivery of schedule I drugs. She is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Felicia Geanna Smith, 36, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:31 p.m. Feb. 10 and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a suspended license. She is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charity Nikol Powell, 46, Winston Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with identity theft, simple possession or casual exchange and driving on a suspended license. She was released in lieu of a $8,500 bond at 1:51 a.m. Feb. 11 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicole Lee Constable, 30, Klair Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:33 p.m. Feb. 11 and charged with possessing Schedule VI drugs with intent. She is free on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cheyanne Sage Louise Birdwell, 25, Jericho Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jacob Dominick Woolford, 28, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville; also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Matthew Clay Humphrey, 50, South Dogwood Drive, Maryville
• Eric Scott West, 45, Louisville Road, Louisville
