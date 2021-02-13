Arrests
• Harold Wayne Adam Collins, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 11 and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Lynn Watts, 39, Ellejoy Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:37 p.m. Feb. 12 and charged with violating sex offender registration requirements and violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Shadae Nicole Thompson, 25, Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:11 p.m. Feb. 12 and charged with criminal simulation and simple possession/casual exchange. She was released on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Michael Cannon, 59, Holly Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:51 p.m. Feb. 12 and charged with theft of property and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kayla Michelle Camia, 27, Garner Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:08 a.m. Feb. 13 and charged with delivering Schedule I drugs. She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christopher Joe Boyes, 38, Sevierville
• Roger Craig White, 31, Tallassee
• Steven Lee Myers, 40, John Noah Myers Road, Maryville
• Isaac Bo Jerry Hackler, 25, Kodak; also charged with three counts of violating pretrial release conditions
• Brandon Ray Oody, 27, Correll Way, Greenback
• Guy Victor Paris Jr., 44, Knoxville
• Kevin Aaron Ferguson, 34, Knoxville
• Charlton Cole Reed, 37, Grandview
• Deighsyn Marchard Sanders, 26, Cordova
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.