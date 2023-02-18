Quantis Maurice Parker, 43, Forest Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:47 a.m. Feb. 18 and charged with tampering with evidence. He was being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Samuel Hillard Abel Grooms, 23, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Erik Jon Wright, 44, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:39 a.m. Feb. 17 and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Autumn R. Flanigan, 28, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:03 a.m. Feb. 17 and charged with theft. She was being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Rhonda Annette Robinson, 55, Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:36 p.m. Feb. 16 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, violation of sex offender registration requirements, manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Nicole Gilpatrick, 38, Tomotley Road, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $26,788.25 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Mildred Tonyel Vananda, 48, Dublin Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 16 and charged with criminal simulation and three counts of violation of a pre-trial release. She was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending 9 a.m. Feb. 21 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
