Arrests
• Brittany E. Mincy, 25, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:07 a.m. Feb. 17 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. She was released on her own recognizance pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Leslie McKnight, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:24 a.m. Feb. 18 and charged with theft from a building greater than $10,000. He was released on a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Russell Allen Pass, 54, McCarty Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:44 p.m. Feb. 18 and charged with theft of property. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Derek Michael McMillan, 26, Philadelphia, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 19 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, prohibited weapon violation, driving under the influence, speeding violation and driving left of center of roadway. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dane Austin Graves, 30, Maury Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:01 a.m. Feb. 20 and charged with auto theft greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Johnny Richard Carroll, 62, Calvert Street, Rockford
• Brian Matthew Cooper, 39, Cerritos Way, Louisville
• Jeremy Paul Wright, 41, Lambert Road, Greenback
• Calvin Michael Hooks, 33, Whitecrest Drive, Maryville
• James Hugh Swiney, 43, Rutledge
• Timothy Wayne Jacqueez Day, 21, Knoxville
• Leon Patrick Woodly III, 41, Sagebrush Way, Maryville
• Amelia Brooke Campbell, 32, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Chaina Michelle Arden, 49, Zelmer Lane, Maryville
