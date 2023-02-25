Arrests
James Edward Fuller, 43, Blairloop Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:26 a.m. Feb. 24 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement. He is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Tiffany Desha Kline, 43, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:14 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Elijah D. Evans, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Angela Terrell Nix, 52, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with vandalism. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jennifer Leigh Hurst, 27, Pines Street, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:11 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with forgery and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,433.25 pending 1:30 p.m. March 6 and 9 a.m. March 7 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Amber Justine Dean, 36, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:27 a.m. Feb. 23 and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and domestic assault. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Zachary Michael Reed, 35, Payne Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with domestic assault, assault against a first responder and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ernest Lee Proffitt, 44, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:02 a.m. Feb. 25 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, failure to appear and failure to follow rule of court. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,500 pending 9 a.m. March 1 and 1:30 p.m. March 6 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chirag Kumar Prajapati, 37, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 24 and charged with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor. He is being held in lieu of a $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chad Edward Bennett, 50, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 24 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence of an intoxicant, driving on a suspended license and five counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,750 pending 9 a.m. Feb. 27 and 1:30 p.m. March 1 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Amanda Renee White, 43, Knoxville
Jennifer Deakay Owen, 47, Knoxville
