Arrests
• Yarissa Sarina Castro, 24, Knoxville was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:16 a.m. Feb. 21 and charged with driving under the influence and three counts of simple possession. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Absolom Overton Ridgeway, 32, Maple Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:34 a.m. Feb. 22 and charged with aggravated assault and driving on a revoked driver's license. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 a 9 a.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Ray Young, 34, Tipton Loop Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 21 and charged with delivery of a Schedule I substance. He was being held o a $10,000 pending a 9 a.m Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Richard David Compton, 64, Stump Road , Maryville
• Samantha Marie Reed, 25, Knoxville
• Fredrick Earl Jenkins, 41, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville
• Cory Lee Downey, 25, Twins Way, Maryville
• Richard David Compton, 64, Bloomfield Circle, Maryville
