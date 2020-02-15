Arrests
• Adam Lee Sherwood, 39, Diamond Branch Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:46 a.m. Feb. 14 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing, two counts of criminal trespassing and two counts of shoplifting. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Dewayne Hall, 59, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 14 and charged with manufacturing/delivery/selling a schedule I-VII substance (cocaine). He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alicia Dawn Breazeale, 36, Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:06 a.m. Feb. 14 and charged with theft. She was released on a $500 bond at 9:35 p.m. Feb. 14 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Odessel Y Donohoo, 36, Knoxville
• Aaron Michael Davis, 25, Seymour
• Alexander Chasen Steidl, 29, Topside Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.