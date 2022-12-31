• Greg Edward Tipton, 53, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 27 and charged with theft by shoplifting. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gabriel Bishop Tindell, 20, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:34 p.m. Dec. 28 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Myka Abagail Moats, 21, Butler Mill Road, Maryville was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Lynn Lawson, 44, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Steven Haun, 43, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:29 p.m. Dec. 29 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Michael Tucker, 47, Meade Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:26 a.m. Dec. 29 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Leonce Distefano Jr., 38, Vonore
• Stephen Victor Wallen, 43, Brookside Avenue, Maryville
