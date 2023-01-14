• Douglas Paul Bivens, 38, and Shanda Kay Bivens, 31, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, both were arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:53 p.m. Jan 13 and charged with theft. Each was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kristy Warwick Acuff, 48, Blaine, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with harassment by verbal threat and assault. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Raymond Schuck, 52, Kristi Court, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Deputies at 4:32 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brently Quinn McMahan, 46, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:44 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Lyon Barnes, 27, Jacob Drive, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:17 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amanda Marie Young, 42, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, also charged with violation of community corrections
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, 26, Alisha Way, Maryville, also charged with two counts of violation of probation and cited on charges of driving with a revoked license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Phillip James Baker, 23, Knoxville
• Nicholas Andrew Rymer, 24, Knoxville
• Aaron Todd Perkey, 35, Glover Road, Rockford
• Jeremy Lane Childress, 42, Kingston
• Danielle A. Hance, 29, Washburn
• Christopher Dwayne Clabough, 29, Honey Rock Way, Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.