Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Ronda Leigh Helmick, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 14 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Thomas Manuel, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 14 and charged with evading arrest, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, expired registration plates and two counts of failure to pay child support. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings Jan. 19 and 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Vanbren Loy, 42, Atchley Apartments Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:48 p.m. Jan. 14 and charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. heading Jan. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Lane Pecot, 28, Andrea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:46 a.m. Jan. 15 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Terron Ray Moore, 30, Lovers Lane, Townsend
• James Allen Hemphill, 56, Powell
• James Lacy Jones, 44, North Farnum Street, Friendsville
• Carla Renee Haggard, 44, Tammy Circle, Rockford
• Charles Larry Isbill Jr., 44, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Camre Lamar Stephney, 24, Knoxville
• Carlos Demond Gillespie, 45, Etowah
• Fadi Saad Akoobi, 21, Knoxville
