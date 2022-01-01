Arrests
• Patrick Anthony Walsh, 27, Samples Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:17 p.m. Dec. 30 and charged with false reports. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cassidy Danielle Caudill, 36, Samples Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:18 p.m. Dec. 30 and charged with false reports. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stacy Carrull Poole, 44, Grade Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 30 and charged with burglary of a vehicle. She is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jalynn Scott Sykes, 22, Rome, Georgia
• David Lynn Cardin, 44, Loudon
• Adrian Shane Ross, 26, Knoxville
• Karla Renee Kiker, 37, Rock Springs, Georgia
• Pamela Gaye Morrow, 64, Maple Lane, Greenback
• Sarah Emily Woolsey, 31, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville
• Cora Lynn McCulloch, 26, Murphy Road, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Stephen Jefferson Davis, 34, Main Road, Maryville
• Stacy Florice Adams, 39, Knoxville
