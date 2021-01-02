Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Charles Harley Blair, 45, Lodge Street, Alcoa, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 31 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold and three counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bonds totaling $57,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Melissa Ann Luton, 44, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 31 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. She was being held on bonds totaling $17,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ernest Eugene Patrick, 32, Gregory Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:38 p.m. Dec. 31 and charged with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1 p.m. hearing Jan. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shauna Deann Henry, 28, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and charged with aggravated burglary. She was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Joseph Wilson, 25, Tallent Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:32 p.m. Dec. 31 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs and driving on a revoked license. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Oddie Kelley, 40, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:03 p.m. Jan. 1 and charged with burglary, aggravated assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and three counts of simple assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Allen Petrowski, 58, Telford Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:25 a.m. Jan. 2 and charged with theft of services. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ebonii Shantae Wright, 39, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• William David Crabtree, 44, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Ricardo Joseph Garcia-Hernandez, 27, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville
• Brandon Reshawn Warren, 33, Steele Street, Alcoa
• Christopher James Price, 43, North Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville
• Todd Rolin Williams Jr., 22, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
• Shawn Allen Rogers, 28, Beulah Drive, Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.