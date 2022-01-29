Arrests
• Dean Aaron Whitman, 51, Airport Highway, Alcoa, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 27 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• David Lee Young Jr., 41, Tipton Loop Road, Maryville, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 27 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony evading arrest and evading arrest by fleeing. He is being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Corbin Bjorn Kerr, 23, Darby Circle, Maryville, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Jan. 27 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon or injury, vandalism and burglary of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brianna Elaine Harris, 23, Crye Road, Maryville, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Jan. 27 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with evading arrest, contempt of court and two counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of $6,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Tanner Petersen William, 23, Merritt Road, Maryville, was arrested at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 by Maryville Police officers and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Shane Newcomb, 49, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Jan. 28 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and violating community corrections conditions. He is being held with no bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Feb. 2 and 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Travis George Sexton, 33, Decatur, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 28 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violating an order of protection. He is free on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.