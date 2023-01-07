• Demond Davis, 44, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:34 a.m. Jan. 6 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Richard Bobrowski, 44, Bass Alley, Maryville, as arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with two counts of domestic assault and aggravated burglary. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bailey McCay Goddard, 35, Big Gully Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul Edward Rogers, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brady Ross Hatcher, 21, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:12 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with harassment. He is being held in lieu of a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brady James Hawley, 26, Warbler Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:06 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randall Shane Cooper, 41, Rafer Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:44 a.m. Jan. 5 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Stephen Michael Tucker, 47, Meade Street, Maryville
• James Christopher Lynn Vance, 36, Crye Road, Maryville
• Stacy Amanda West, 39, Payne Avenue, Alcoa
• William Keith McClellan, 30, Law Road, Louisville
• Jeremy Lee Barton, 35, Philadelphia, Tennessee
• Kalli Jo Perkins, 28, Knoxville
• Justin Alan Ray, 35, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.