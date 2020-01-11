Arrests
• Kelli Sue Lee, 41, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:57 p.m Jan. 10 and charged with felony probation violation and felony evading arrest. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Eugene Roberts, 32, Wallace Harris Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:12 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Bryan Lynn, 21, Piney Level Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:17 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with evading arrest. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Richard Ouimet, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:38 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with forgery and driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaliyah Dejee Cavitt, 25, Dalton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:53 a.m. Jan. 11 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lillian Kathryn Riggs, 33, Level Drive, Maryville
• Melissa America Toney, 34, Knoxville
• Joseph Riley Sheets, 19, Tyler Crossing Way, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.