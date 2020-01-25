Arrests
• Thomas Edward Troutt, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with aggravated robbery. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chelsey Ciera Delozier, 28, Black Forest Drive, Maryville
• Terrance Brandon Taylor, 20, Joan Drive, Louisville
• Brandy Elise Johnson, 19, Gossett Ridge Way, Maryville
• Michael Anthony Melfi Jr., 44, Forest Hill Road, Maryville
