• Barbara Ann Delaney, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:45 p.m. July 5 and charged with two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of failure to appear in court. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $11,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. July 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexander Logan Thornton, 28, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:50 a.m. July 6 and charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. July 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Clifford Dwight Cooper, 66, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:53 p.m. July 7 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Simona Velcu, 19, Texas, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:46 p.m. July 8 and charged with theft. She was released in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Lorae Elizabeth Deaton, 18, Redwood Street Alcoa
• Katie Jane McKiddie, 42, North Wright Road, Alcoa
