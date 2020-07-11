Arrests
• Robert John Stempfly, 49, Welch Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:25 p.m. July 10 and charged with theft and identity theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. July 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Tyler Lee Brock IV, 25, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:18 p.m. July 10 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released at 2:55 a.m. July 11 on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexander Jorge Flores Guzman, 38, Tarbett Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:48 p.m. July 10 and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of evading arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Raye Frye, 35, Coker Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:40 p.m. July 10 and charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and violation of pre-trial release. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. July 15 and at 1:30 p.m. July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Dewayne Cox, 44, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with issuing or passing a worthless check. He was released at 1:59 a.m. July 11 on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Alicia Glenn Wells, 47, Harrell Street, Maryville
• Crystal Dawn Shelton, 34, Knoxville
