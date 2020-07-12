Arrests
• Jerry Richard Elliott, 26, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount Count Sheriff's deputies at 12:48 a.m. July 12 and charged with possession of Schedule IV drugs and criminal trespassing.
• Timothy Scott Radford, 40, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:11 a.m. July 12 and charged with evading arrest, driving with a revoked license and driving under the influence.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cierra Michelle Jones, 32, Hickory Corner Circle, Maryville
