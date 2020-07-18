Arrests
• Edward Jackie Morgan, 30, Amy Renee Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:05 p.m. July 17 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lynda Sue Anne Sparlin, 24, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:33 p.m. July 17 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Shawn James Everett, 45, Nugget Lane, Tallassee
• Ray A. Inman, 38, Nobo Mountain Road, Walland
• Stacy Lynne White, 35, Bobcat Trail, Tallassee
