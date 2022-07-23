• Jordan Lee Jensen, 20, Friendsville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 2:17 p.m. July 21 and charged with delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a weapon/drug felony. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. July 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Katie Scarlett Rose, 35, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:17 p.m. July 21 and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and public intoxication. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. July 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bill Antonio Mejia, 23, Gill Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:43 p.m. July 22 and changed with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment. He is free on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Travis Alexander Sparks, 23, Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Deputies and charged with selling a Schedule VI controlled substance. He is free on $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lauren Hope Whitehead, 29, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:10 a.m. July 23 and charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment and public intoxication. She was being held in lieu of $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with Contempt of Court:
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 31, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Johnny Deangelo Lackey, 31, Pryor Road, Maryville
• Felix Pastelin Cueto, 60, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
• Steven Andrew Sizemore, 35 Hopewell Road, Maryville
