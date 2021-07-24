Arrests
• Summer Elizabeth Anderson, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:20 a.m. July 21 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Patricia Gail Justice, 32, Daisey Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:45 a.m. July 22 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• David Lee Withrow, 56, Blair Loop Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:05 p.m. July 22 and charged with two counts of violating the sex offender registry. He was released on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Wesley West, 36, King Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:40 p.m. July 22 and charged with theft and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings July 26 and 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brooklyn Hope Perry, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:03 p.m. July 22 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Joshua Massa, 36, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:45 a.m. July 23 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Ardelle Gribble, 47, South Sixth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:20 a.m. July 23 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tyler Chris Auer, 37, Knoxville
• Jesse Ray Ivey, 24, Sevierville
• Luther Paul Walker, 39, Hope Street, Maryville
• Danny Joe Latham, 29, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback
