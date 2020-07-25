Arrests
• Lana Lajean Austin, 53, South Peterson Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:32 a.m. July 24 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lawton Lamont Grun, 19, South Peterson Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:40 a.m. July 24 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Bruce Singleton, 34, Rutledge Street, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:04 a.m. July 24 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II substance and 10 counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. July 27 and at 9 a.m. July 29.
• Michael Wayne Ramsey, 51, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, was arrested by by members of the Fifth Judicial Task Force at 7:15 p.m. July 24 and charged with three counts of delivery of a Schedule II substance. He was being held on bonds totaling $75,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ivan Parris Jerad Corpening, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:21 p.m. July 24 and charged with violation of order of protection. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions court.
• John Dalton Smith, 35, Dailey Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:27 p.m. July 24 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), interference with emergency calls, public intoxication and vandalism. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Russell Brad Hutsell, 38, Sweetwater, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:50 p.m. July 24 and charged with failure to appear and three counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lawrence Michael White, 40, Knoxville
• Caden Blake Breeden, 19, Light Pink Road, Louisville
• Joshua Andrew McCulloch, 39, Bunbury Lane, Maryville
• John Luther Austin, 49, Sam James Road, Maryville
• Tevin K. Staley, 27, Madisonville
• Frank Stewart Wilson, 27, Mimosa Circle, Maryville
