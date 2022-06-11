• Tracey Michelle Knight, 40, Illinois, was arrested by Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Public Safety officers at 1:35 p.m. June 9 and charged with theft of services. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Corey A. Green, 36, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:11 p.m. June 9 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brody Jennings Cochran, 23, Stonehenge Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force investigators at 3:08 p.m. June 9 and charged with delivery of drugs. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jack Ollie McCall, 69, North Springview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:35 p.m. June 9 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lacey Dawn Allen, 30, Dayton, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:12 p.m. June 9 and charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. June 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Rocky Joshua Dean Mullins, 36, Georgia
• Tara Marie Ferguson, 47, Brookside Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
