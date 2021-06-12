Arrests
• Preston James Myers, 25, Beechgrove, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:05 p.m. June 10 and charged with vandalism and aggravated criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Lee Word, 37, Barker Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:29 p.m. June 10 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 14 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Antonio Loya-Canul, 42, Dumas, Texas, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:24 a.m. June 11 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joey Eugene Riden, 53, homeless, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:20 a.m. June 11 and charged with violating sex offender registration requirements, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings June 14 and 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Gavin Trentham, 18, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:25 a.m. June 11 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Kelly Henderson Pippin, 56, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:34 p.m. June 11 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. She was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michell Lea Reagan, 27, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:37 p.m. June 11 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was released pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Christopher Ryan Armstrong, 28, Norcross Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:17 p.m. June 9 and charged with domestic assault and interfering with emergency calls. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Isaac John Lynn, 31, Glover Road, Rockford
• James Edward Linklater, 25, Knoxville
• Cody Dale Gohr, 21, Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Richard Lynn Dixon, 39, Ratledge Road, Friendsville
• Daniel Leon Palmer Amburn, 26, Vonore; also charged with driving on a suspended license and a speeding violation
• Heather Jasmine Calixto Saravia, 23, Eagleton Road, Maryville
• Amy Michelle Beal, 46, Powell
• Ricky Lynn Burnette, 51, Grandview Drive, Maryville
• Rommel Vernoy Hightower, 33, West Lincoln Road, Alcoa
• Rhonda L. Hearon, 55, Montvale Road, Maryville
• James Davon Zachery, 28, Wilson Road, Maryville
• Deborah Marie Correll, 49, Mutton Hollow Road, Maryville
• Brandon Lee Forrester, 33, Zina Lane, Maryville
• Gregory Hugh Erminger, 33, Knoxville
• Tiffany Alyse Hensley, 34, Strawberry Plains
• Christus Antoynne Williams, 51, Knoxville
• Tommy Mike Floyd Jr., 34, Knoxville
• Alexander Wesley Gibson, 24, Brown School Road, Maryville; also charged with criminal trespass
