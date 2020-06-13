Arrests
• Eddy Lee Ailey, 45, Cutshaw Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:32 a.m. June 12 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michell Lea Reagan, 26, Casey Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:33 a.m. June 12 and charged with felony probation violation. She was released at 10:26 a.m. June 12 on a $500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bradley Cole Steadmon, 22, Wilderness Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:19 p.m. June 12 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Scott Newton, 41, Maggie Street, Maryville, was arrested by 5th Judicial Drug Task Force officers and charged with manufacture/deliver/selling a Schedule I-VII substance. He was being held on bonds totaling $102,250 pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. June 15 and at 9 a.m. June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dylan Paul Burchfield, 26, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:56 a.m. June 13 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rhonda Gail Graham, 43, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:13 a.m. June 13 and charged with felony probation violation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. June 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Stephen Michael Tucker, 45, Meade Street, Maryville
• Jason David Gentry, 34, Madisonville
• Logan Anderson Moore, 39, Old Reservoir Road, Maryville
• Quincy James Edward Nellums, 38, Knoxville
• Tiana Rachelle Fletcher, 19, Knoxville
• Crystal N. Kaun, 38, Knoxville
• Jayden Diane Cox, 21, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.