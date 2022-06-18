Arrests
• Christopher Michael Plemons, 50, Temple Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:52 a.m. June 16 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 23 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Ciara Elaine Cornes, 42, Florida, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:20 p.m. June 16 and charged with possession of Schedule III. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 21 hearing in Blount General Sessions Court.
• Michael Allan Meyer, 41, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:03 p.m. June 16 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James M. Clark, 38, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:33 p.m. June 16 and charged with evading arrest, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, domestic assault and criminal impersonation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cindy Leanne Green, 42, Grant Townhouse Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:34 p.m. June 16 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andrew Joseph Bennett, 36, Level Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:20 a.m. June 17 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Wayne Goldie, 28, Dalton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:20 a.m. June 17 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shadia Elizabeth Jane Nichols, 32, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:37 p.m. June 17 and changed with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9:30 a.m. hearing June 22 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jose Samuel Villela Rivera, 23, Tucker, Georgia, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:45 p.m. June 17 and charged with statutory rape. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mary Elizabeth Hughes, 33, Newman Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:55 p.m. June 17 on three charges of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She was being held in lieu of $45,000 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings June 20 and 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Cynthia Mary Sutton, 26, Hope Street, Maryville; also charged with violation of pretrial release and criminal impersonation.
• Rachel Leah Cole, 39, homeless, Louisville
• Olivia Paige Carruba, 33, Mossy Grove Lane, Maryville
• John Lewis Williams Jr., 23, Belmont Drive, Maryville
• Jason Nicholas Henry Ford, 19, Cripple Creek Lane, Maryville
• Andrew Perry Holland, 28, Jacob Drive, Walland
• Christoper Paul Walker, 26, Knoxville
• Thomas Ryan Loveday, 31, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville
