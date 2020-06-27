Arrests
• William Tyler Nicholson, 20, Miser Station Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:59 p.m. June 26 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 2 hearing in Blount County General Session Court.
• Kaylee Michelle Dawson, 22, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:46 p.m. June 26 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on bonds totaling $16,500 pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. June 30 and 1:30 p.m. July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas Jordan Green, 29, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:48 p.m. June 26 and charged with felony probation violation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. July 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Allen Grimes, 40, Greenwich Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:36 p.m. June 26 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,750 pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. June 29 and 9 a.m. June 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Eugene Clabough, 38, Clark Drive, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12 a.m. June 27 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler Morgan Quesenberry, 25, Cerritos Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:27 a.m. June 27 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange (other) and simple assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 9 a.m. July 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Casey Lynn Dewey, 29, Maryville Mobile Home Park, Maryville
