Arrests
• Katie Lloyd Walker, 38, Old Piney Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:43 p.m. June 2 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver. She was being held on a $65,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Curtis Kirk Huskey, 34, Lori Lea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:42 p.m. June 2 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and simple assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Peter Andrew Vandenhurk, 34, Blair Loop Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:22 p.m. June 3 and charged with theft. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chad Arthur Clark, 49, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:07 p.m. June 3 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Stephen Vineyard, 39, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:42 p.m. June 3 and charged with driving and possessing a handgun while under the influence. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Robert Saya, 35, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:33 a.m. June 4 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Dean Lambert, 34, Quarry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:48 a.m. June 4 and charged with identity theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dakota Ryan Blake, 27, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:26 p.m. June 4 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bradley Scott Key, 22, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:27 p.m. June 4 and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and no proof of insurance. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Allen Boling, 58, Reservoir Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:50 p.m. June 4 and charged with driving while a habitual motor vehicle offender. He was being held on a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Linda Darlene Reeder, 50, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3 a.m. June 5 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kristi Leann Delozier, 48, Light Pink Road, Louisville
• Lindsay Mariah Hollifield, 24, South Sixth Street, Maryville
• Jennifer Lynn Tinsley, 36, Banner Street, Seymour
• Emily A. Vergerio, 30, Knoxville
• Jason Wayne Davis, 38, Knoxville
• Travis Allen Robertson, 27, Knoxville
• Katrina Diana Presnell, 27, Hardin Valley
• Cheryl Darlene Okri, 45, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Joseph Ray Struth, 44, Sevierville
• Brandon Shaun Jones, 38, King Street, Maryville
• Edward Michael Pender, 34, Jett Road, Maryville
• Chanda May McKeehan, 33, Klair Court, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Melanie Alicia Ogle, 39, Livia Drive, Maryville
• Michael Alexander Quandt, 37, Sevierville
• Michael Wayne Ables, 39, Manor Way, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Albert Wayne Hester II, 49, Montvale Station Road, Maryville
• Chaney Franklin Parks, 31, Poplar Street, Alcoa
• Richard Alan Bledsoe, 42, Joan Drive, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Terron Ray Moore, 31, Lovers Lane, Townsend
