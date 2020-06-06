Arrests
• Anthony Albert Mueller, 57, Mint Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:02 a.m. June 5 and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and public intoxication. He was released at 4:58 a.m. June 6 on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Grant Isaac Kropf, 20, Tainan Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:30 p.m. June 5 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released at 5:28 a.m. June 6 on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Andrew Foster, 50, Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:15 p.m. June 5 and charged with two counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eli Patrick Storie, 22, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:05 a.m. June 6 and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Candice Lynn Adams, 46, Ogle Road, Seymour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.