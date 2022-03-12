Arrests
• James Dakota Jenkins, 20, Maple Lane, Greenback, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. March 11 by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Renee Lawson, 36, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. March 11 by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sammy James Stillwell, 41, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. March 11 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with failure to follow rule of court, failure to appear, evading arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 16 and in lieu of a $750 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas James-Robert Curico, 38, Knoxville, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. March 11 by Blount Count Sheriff's deputies and charged with alternating/falsifying/forging vehicle title/assigned/plates. He is being held in lieu of a $5,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tracy Lynne Blake, 60, Mynders Avenue, Maryville, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. March 11 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold, failure to appear and violation of probation. She is being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 14 and 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings March 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ashley M. Evans, 35, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. March 11 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lee Stillwell, 48, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. March 11 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Misty Michelle Owens, 42, U.S. Highway 129, Louisville, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. March 10 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with domestic assault and manufacture, deliver, sale or possession or methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Mark Anthony Henry, 36, Burnette Road, Walland
• Amber Gail Huggins, 44, Pigeon Forge
• Michael Zachary Reed, 34, Payne Hollow Road, Walland; also charged with violation of bail bond conditions
• Vanessa Hope Collins, 39, Villa Court, Maryville
• Samir Joseph Awais, 31, Knoxville
• William Roger Conatser, 36, Knoxville
