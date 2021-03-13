Arrests
• James Harold Barbee Jr., 49, Highland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:12 p.m. March 11 and charged with possessing stolen property. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terron Ray Moore, 30, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:26 p.m. March 11 and charged with burglary. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lynn Rogers, 64, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:48 p.m. March 11 and charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of public intoxication and three counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cody Scott McKinney, 33, LaFollette
• Micah Jon Marc Dando, 31, De Armond Lane, Maryville
• Anthony Tye Sharp, 24, Knoxville
• Pedro Vargas Jr., 37, Knoxville
