Arrests
• Becky Jean Sparlin, 46, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. by Alcoa Police officers and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and the possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. She was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Devon Lashawn Wayne Walker, 19, Wheeler Road, Louisville, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. March 18 by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with evading arrest and driving while license revoked. He was released on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Edward Lawson, 41, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. March 18 by Maryville Police officers and charged with criminal impersonation, possession of Schedule V drugs, driving while license revoked and failure to appear. He is being held on bonds totaling $5,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 21 and a 9 a.m. hearing March 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Edward Scalf, 32, Oak Grove Road, Greeneville
• James David Huffstetler, 40, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Michael D. Dorman, 22, homeless; also charged with violation of probation
• Joseph Edward Ledbetter, 40, Glendale Lane, Louisville
• Danny Tonio McTaggart, 35, Adkins Way, Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.