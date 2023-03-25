Torey Brook Everett, 29, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:20 a.m. March 24 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Ismael Leon Gonzalez, 27, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:05 a.m. March 24 and charged with evading arrest, driving while under the influence of an intoxicant and driving without a license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Johnathan Richard Emmert, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:53 p.m. March 24 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and driving with expired registration plates. He was being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Michael Allen Young, 44, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:30 a.m. March 24 and charged with theft and burglary. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
