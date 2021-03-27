Arrests
• Steven Andrew Sizemore, 34, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:14 a.m. March 25 and charged with delivering Schedule II drugs. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Nicole Ellis, 30, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:45 a.m. March 25 and charged with delivering Schedule II narcotics. She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Eugene Tinch, 42, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:07 p.m. March 25 and charged with driving under the influence, prohibited weapon, delivering methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, failing to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving left of center of roadway and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $14,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charlotte Marie Brock, 38, Decatur, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:58 p.m. March 25 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and three counts of violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Barrett Jinright, 50, Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:25 p.m. March 26 and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Anthony Woods, 36, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:06 p.m. March 26 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, interfering with emergency calls and violating an order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gabriel Ernest Collins, 25, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:10 p.m. March 26 and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Yvanna Virginia Andujar, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:17 a.m. March 27 and charged with possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana and cocaine). She was released on bonds totaling $21,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Nicole Latham, 34, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:18 a.m. March 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Loren McKenzie Whaley, 25, Walker Avenue, Seymour, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:14 a.m. March 27 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury. She was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Shawn James Everett, 46, Tammy Circle, Rockford; also charged with failure to follow rule of court
• Eric James Grimm, 21, Sevierville
