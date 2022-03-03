Arrests
• Rhonda Lynn Williams, 35, Creason Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. March 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Brooklyn Alexandria Wood, 26, Loudon, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. March 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Joshua Michael Woods, 42, North Houston Street, Maryville, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. March 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with criminal impersonation and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shaun Steven Harrison, 40, Dryden Lane, Maryville was arrested at 7:54 p.m. March 3 by Maryville Police officers and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Scott Michael Allen, 41, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville
• Timothy Lynn Lawson, 43, Azalea Lane, Maryville
• Justin Steven Haun, 42, Russell Road, Rockford
• Katherine Blaire Reid, 35, Sevierville
• Derrick Jay McCarter, 27, Knoxville
• Khierra Infinity Freeman, 25, Knoxville
• Justin Michael Westover, 35, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville
• Chelsea Carianne Hollingsworth, 33, Bly Sky Drive, Maryville
• Isacc Coleo Ewell, 19, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.