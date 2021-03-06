Arrests
• Thomas Carl Ullom, 29, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:56 a.m. March 4 and charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bridgette Daneen Curtis, 53, Burroughs Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:28 a.m. March 4 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was released pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 8 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Brenda Lee Kinney, 56, South Springview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:09 p.m. March 4 and charged with violating an order of protection. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lesley Alan Grooms, 48, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:48 p.m. March 4 and charged with felony evading arrest, aggravated assault and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10, and on bonds totaling $20,000 on all other charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 12. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffery Lynn Nugent Sr., 64, Chota Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:26 p.m. March 4 and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released on a $65,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael James Colegrove, 26, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:30 p.m. March 4 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobby Dean Williams, 19, White Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:54 p.m. March 4 and charged with violation of probation, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment (with weapon) and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $17,500 on the latter three charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 8, and without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 8. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael James Wilson, 35, South Everett High Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:23 p.m. March 5 and charged with three counts of identity theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Leann Haar, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:15 p.m. March 5 and charged with evading arrest. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gavan Tyrell Hicks, 22, Heiskell
• Anne Elizabeth Miller, 46, Knoxville
• Crystal Lee Seiber, 39, Oliver Springs
• Jeremy Justin Bennett, 28, Lenoir City
• Brandon Jerome Bales, 35, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville
• Matthew Tyler Kell Cooper, 34, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville
• Jennifer Nicole Compton, 32, Old Chilhowee Road, Seymour
• Brooke Noelle Clark, 22, Melbourne Drive, Maryville
• Isaac Paul Blevins, 21, Knoxville
• Janice Marie Spence, 38, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
