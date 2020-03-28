Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Robert R. Engelsman, 33, Airport Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:57 p.m. March 27 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, violation of sex offender registry and probation violation. He was being held without bail pending a 1:30 p.m. March 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua J. Lobozzo, 42, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:12 p.m. March 27 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joseph Wayne Byrd, 30, McSpadden Road, Maryville
