Arrests
• Walter Varner, 41, Badgett Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:30 p.m. March 6 and charged with criminal impersonation and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jared Dale Shanks, 33, Jericho Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:06 a.m. March 7 and charged with vandalism, domestic violence with aggravated assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse R. Mowls, 30, Kodak, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:20 a.m. March 7 and charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Boo Troy Josep Clark, 48, Chapman Highway, Seymour
• Christopher Eric Smith Jr., 25, Lenoir City
• Jason Richard Ouimet, 37, Knoxville
• Julianne Corner, 26, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville
• Gary Allen Payne, 50, Enterprise Way, Maryville
• Robert Wayne Lawson, 46, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville
• Megan Elizabeth Captain, 34, Wooddale Street, Maryville
• Ricky Eugene Ward, 48, Watson Drive, Maryville
