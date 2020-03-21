Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until April 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Chelsea Alexandria Lawson Kitchen, 32, Clover Hill Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:49 a.m. March 19 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed and resisting stop, frisk, halt or arrest. She was being held on bonds totaling $51,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carmen Cierra Stempfly, 18, Dingo Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:48 p.m. March 19 and charged with manufacturing/delivery/selling Schedule I-VII substances. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Gage Brewster, 18, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:33 p.m. March 19 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dalton Michael Bowman, 18, Loudon, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:34 p.m. March 19 and charged with manufacturing/delivery/selling Schedule I-VII substances (marijuana). He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terry Wayne Young, 53, Grant Townhouse Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:23 p.m. March 20 and charged with interfering with an emergency phone call and domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Joseph Stone, 28, Cavern Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:13 p.m. March 20 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Curtis Adam Summey, 32, Vonore
• Tequilla Yvonne Porter, 31, Knoxville
• Jeremy Terrell Jones, 23, Harrison
• Charles Thomas Boone, 25, Pigeon Forge
